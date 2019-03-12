Edward F. Fruling

Edward F. Fruling
Myrtle Beach
Edward F. Fruling, 91, died March 9, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 pm on Wednesday, March 13 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Services will follow at 3 pm, with Military Honors.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 12, 2019
bullet World War II
