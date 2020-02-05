Edward William Gonzalez, Jr.
Myrtle Beach, SC
Edward William "Flip" Gonzalez, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. Edward was born June 9, 1938 in NY, NY, son of the late Edward W. and Olive Ruppersburgh Gonzalez.
Edward lived in Manhasset Long Island, NY and retired to Myrtle Beach in 1997. He was a graduate of Buckley Country Day School, Trinity-Pawling Academy, Wentworth Institute, and Long Island University Post. He was a member of Manhasset Bay Yacht Club where he sailed and raced on Long Island Sound.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 60 years, Sally Bogue Robbins; daughter, Donna Bogue Gonzalez Brackin; brother, Peter W. Gonzalez; sister, Susan Gonzalez Lyons; grandchildren, Adam William Brackin, Lindsey Bogue Brackin; & four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Trinity Church, 3000 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. A reception will follow in Gravely Hall at the church.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Church Clergy Discretionary Fund for assisting the poor and needy, 1229-38th Ave. N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 5, 2020