Edward Repash
1946 - 2020
Edward Patrick Repash
May 30, 1946 - September 16, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Edward Patrick Repash, 74, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital. He was born May 30, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania son of the late Albert William Repash and Medline Dalton Repash.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, John and Albert Repash.
Survivors include his loving wife of forty nine years, Elsie Repash of Murrells Inlet; two nieces, Diane Repash and Kristin Repash; and four nephews, Bill (Carrie), John, Patrick and Richard Repash.
There are no formal services planned.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Edward's name to the Shriners Children's Hospital, https://lovetotherescue.org/
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Together again!
Pat Repash
Family
September 18, 2020
Elsie, you know how very sorry I am over Ed's passing. I'll always remember all the good times we had over the years, including all our Christmas Eves and Ed playing Santa for Diane, Kristin and Billy. Remember what I told you, call me any time. Rest In Peace, Ed; I know Ab was excited to see you.
Pat Repash
Family
