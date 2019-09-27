Egbert "Walt" Worth Walters
April 11, 1930 - September 25, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Egbert "Walt" Worth Walters, 89, passed away peacefully with his family beside him on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Inlet Oaks in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
A memorial service for Egbert will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will greet friends for visitation prior to the service from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Graveside service with military honors will take place at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont, NC at 2:30 PM.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com.
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 27, 2019