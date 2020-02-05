Eileen Canavan (1933 - 2020)
Service Information
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-3295
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Eileen M. Canavan
1933-2020
Surfside Beach, SC
Eileen M. Canavan, age 86, of Surfside Beach passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at home with her family.
Born in New York, New York to Nora and Patrick Joseph Moran. She was the loving wife of the late Richard J. Canavan for 51 years. Eileen worked in the Nyack public school system and retired with over 20 years of dedicated service. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Survivors include her sons, Kevin R. Canavan of Orlando, FL, Brian P. Canavan of Valley Cottage, NY and Michael J. Canavan of Alexandria, VA; a sister Marguerite O'Callahan.
Funeral mass will be 10:00 am, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 5, 2020
