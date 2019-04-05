Eileen O'Toole
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen O'Toole.
Myrtle Beach
Eileen O'Toole died peacefully at her home in Myrtle Beach on January 22, 2019, aged 80. She is survived by her children: Kerry Ann Dame, Patricia Moe, Matt O'Toole, Tom and Hillarie O'Toole; granddaughters Audrey Dame and Hannah Moe. Please visit our loving tribute on Legacy.com. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Garden City, SC, on Friday, April 12th at 10:00 am.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 5, 2019