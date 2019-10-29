Eileen Seconde

Myrtle Beach

Eileen Seconde, 84, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Jayne, in Hancock, NY. She was born on July 21, 1935 in Newark-On-Trent England, the daughter of John and Mollie Cook.



Eileen married Keith Seconde on April 2, 1955 in Newark. The family emigrated to the United States in 1967 and lived most of their life in Schenectady, N.Y. Eileen worked for many years at Campbell Plastics. She was an accomplished knitter and loved to do jigsaw puzzles. She was very active in the Episcopalian Church and was a Daughter of the Cross. Keith and Eileen spent their retirement years in Myrtle Beach SC where they were active volunteers at the Grand Strand Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her twin sister Anne and her loving husband Keith.



Surviving are 3 children, Jayne and husband Andy Lombardi, Martyn and wife Louise Seconde, and Joanne and husband Skeet Wormuth, her sister Jacki Browning of Leicestershire UK, six grandchildren Tera, Kristen, Amy, Danny, Sarah, Keith and four great grandchildren Aaron, Madison, Natalie, and Anna.



Cremation took place and services will be held at a late date in Myrtle Beach.



in Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eileen's memory to Catskill Area Hospice, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.



Arrangements by Henderson-Biedekapp Funeral Chapel, Hancock.



