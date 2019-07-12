Eizzie S. Cox Gasque
March 16, 1927 - July 10, 2019
Conway
Eizzie Sarvis Cox Gasque, 92, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born March 16, 1927 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Scarborough and Nettie Elvis Sarvis.
She was also predeceased by her first husband, Claude P. Cox and second husband, Blease C. Gasque; grandson, Ricky Cox; siblings, Ethel Anderson, Junior Sarvis, Tom Sarvis, Mary Watts, Marie Johnson Polk, George Sarvis, Maggie Hughes and Genevieve Gore Johnson.
Eizzie was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was a special lady, with a beautiful spirit who loved her family. Eizzie enjoyed crocheting, gardening, canning vegetables and was a fabulous cook.
Mrs. Gasque is survived by her children, Richard Terry Cox (Pat) of Walterboro and Dianne C. Martin (Art) of Gilbert; grandchild, Claudia Suzanne Sherrill and great grandchild, Leila Cox.
Funeral Services will be held 3pm Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Watson Funeral Services with Chaplain Chuck Byrd officiating.
Burial will follow at Price Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on July 12, 2019