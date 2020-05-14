Elaine Coy Koegel
October 18, 1947 - May 11, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Elaine Coy Koegel, 72, passed away Monday May 11th, 2020, at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. She was born October 18th 1947, in Akron Ohio, daughter of the late Dr. Edward (Ted) Coy, and Ruth Heibert Coy. Mrs. Koegel is survived by her husband, Warren D. Koegel, a daughter, Kathryn E. Koegel, and her siblings Scott Coy (Kathy) of Seattle, WA; and Marjorie (Marj) Coy Pate (Tommy) of Pikeville NC, along with eleven nieces and nephews, and eight great- nieces and nephews, and eight cousins, and many friends throughout the US and other countries, who will miss her greatly.
Elaine attended Heidelberg University in Tiffin Ohio, for two years, then transferred to Colorado State University, where she earned her bachelors and master's degrees in Education Administration. Elaine completed all of her work on her PhD except the final dissertation. She was a secondary school math teacher in Colorado; a high school principal in Medicine Bow, Wyoming; and worked for the University of Wyoming's Education Department, before returning to teach math at Elkhardt-Thompson Middle School in Richmond, VA; Windsor High School, CT; Hixson HS in Chattanooga TN; Conway HS, Conway, SC; The Academy for Technology and Academics in Conway, SC; and finished her teaching career at Horry-Georgetown Tech in the early college program, also in Conway, SC. She was recognized twice in her career as teacher of the year for the district; once in Hixon Tennessee and once in Conway, SC.
Elaine was an active member of the New Life Lutheran Church in Socastee SC, and a long-standing member of the First Congregational Church in South Windsor, CT.
Elaine had a great passion for teaching and helping students to learn and grow to apply themselves and to strive for success in and out of the classroom. She had a great desire to help others, and had incredible compassion, wit, humor and strength. She loved to travel with Warren and Kathryn and family and friends. In her travels, she enjoyed learning and seeing great historical, religious sites and beautiful works of nature, and meeting the welcoming people of the world in 34 countries in five continents.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, there are no services planned at this time. A memorial service may follow at a later date.
Elaine was a juvenile diabetic for over 52 years, and in lieu of flowers and or gifts, the family has requested that any donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF.org;
