Elbert A. Cribb, Jr.

Socastee, SC

Elbert A. Cribb, Jr., 80, of Socastee, received his crown of righteousness after leaving his earthly home on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. Services will be held on Sunday, September 20th at 11am at the open air Mausoleum at Hillcrest Cemetery located at 1000 Hwy. 544 Conway, SC. Goldfinch Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.





