Elbert Cribb Jr. 1940-2020 Socastee, SC Elbert Anderson Cribb, Jr., 80, of Socastee, received his crown of righteousness after leaving his earthly home on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. Service will be held on Sunday, September 20th @11am at Open Air Mausoleum located at Hillcrest Cemetary 1000 Hwy. 544 Conway, SC, Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Uncle Junior is in our hearts and prayers. He was my father's best friend. We are deeply saddened by his passing. God bless you dear Uncle Junior, we love you and thank you sincerely for being a part of our lives.
Micheal Bellamy
Family
