Jesse Elbert Long, Jr.
March 29, 1933-November 18, 2019
Conway
Mr. Jesse Elbert Long, Jr., 86, husband of Athene Stevens Long, his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, passed away Monday, November 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 29, 1933 in Clarendon, NC, he was the son of the late Jesse Elbert Long, Sr. and the late Ada Virginia Bennett Long. Mr. Long was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and belonged to the American Legion Post 111 Conway for 39 years. During his time with the American Legion he coached AML Baseball and served on local and state committees, eventually being named State Director of American Legion Baseball for eight years. Mr. Long served his country with dignity and honor in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the C. F. Sauer Company after 25 years of service as District Manager of Eastern North Carolina. Mr. Long was predeceased by his parents; his daughter, Terry Anderson; and his sister, Margaret Day Baldwin of Whiteville, NC.
Other survivors include his sons, Jesse Elbert "Buddy" Long, III and wife Tammy, Mark Steven Long and fiancé Michelle Asmonga, and Kevin Paul Long and wife Melanie; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and his sister, Betsy McKee of Whiteville, NC.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Dr. Kim Strong. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial with military honors will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Rebuilding Fund, P. O. Box 1072, Conway, SC 29528.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 20, 2019