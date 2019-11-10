Eleanora M. Green
July 14, 1932 - November 8, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Eleanora M. Green, 87, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Friday November 8, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. She was born on July 14, 1932 in Plainfield, Indiana. Eleanora is reunited in death with her beloved husband of 30 years, Mr. Albert D. Green, II.
The family will gather to greet friends on Sunday November 10, 2019 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. A funeral service will be held on Monday November 11, 2019 at 1:00PM at Burroughs Funeral Home, procession will lead to Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery, 2504 S Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 for a graveside service.
To view the full obituary online kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Service (843.651.1440) are honored to assist the family.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 10, 2019