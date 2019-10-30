Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528 (843)-248-4211 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Elijah Eugene Slone

Conway

Elijah Eugene Slone, 17, son of Byron A. and Amber Fay Rodriguez passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Elijah was born in Florence, SC.

Surviving in addition to his father of North Myrtle Beach and his mother of Conway are his step-father, Juan Rodriguez of Conway; two brothers, Alexander Slone and Christopher Juarez, both of Conway; half-sisters, Wendy Rodriguez and Kaelan Rodriguez both of Guatemala; maternal grandfather, Ralph Slone of Belpre, OH; paternal grandmother, Maria Alacron Martinez of Guatemala; step-grandmother Katonda Slone of Belpre, OH; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sandra Kay Slone and his twin brother, Isaiah Jerrod Slone.

Elijah, also known as "Bean", left this earth leaving behind so many people that loved him. He was the sweetest, loving, and most kind-hearted child. Elijah loved his family and friends so much. His other love was his passion for playing football. He played at the Conway Recreation Center and Carolina Forest High School where he was a student. Elijah would light up any room he walked into. He loved to make people laugh, and he had the cutest little crooked smile. Elijah had so much love for his brothers Alex and Chris, and he loved spending time with them. He loved his mom more than anything in this world. Elijah always made her smile when he knew she needed it the most. He had the biggest brown eyes and the curliest hair. Elijah will be missed by so many people. He has blessed so many people in his short time here on earth. Elijah may not be here on earth but will be in our hearts and memories forever. We love you Bean!

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-8 pm at the funeral home.

Sign an online guestbook at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.





