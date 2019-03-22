Elizabeth Ellis

Elizabeth Ellis
Myrtle Beach
Elizabeth Carolyn Cassel Carfrey Ellis, loving and faithful wife of Edward J Ellis Jr. passed away Thursday March 21, 2019 at her home in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Mother of Carol [Bunny] Cuff, Susan Husko, Harry [Kip] Carfrey. Arrangements by Grand Strand Funeral Home & Crematory. Receiving friends and family at home on Sunday March 24 from 2-4pm See website for details: https://www.grandstrandfuneralhome.net
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 22, 2019
