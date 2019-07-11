Mrs. Elizabeth "Beth" Harrington
September 1, 1974-July 9, 2019
Mullins
Mrs. Elizabeth "Beth" Harrington, age 44, wife of Mr. Michael Harrington passed away July 9, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Harrington was born September 1, 1974 a daughter of Michael Ray Richardson and the late Rebecca Noah Richardson. Mrs. Harrington was of the Baptist faith and attended Marion Baptist Church and was a 5th grade teacher at Midland Elementary. In addition to her husband and father, Mrs. Harrington is survived by one son, Ethan Michael Richardson, one step son, Pressley Joseph Harrington, one brother, Isaac Richardson, one sister, Michelle Lambert (Stephen), and three nephews, PFC Austin Noah Lambert, Cody McDonald Lambert, and Charles Ray Lambert. Visitation will be held Thursday July 11, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church fellowship hall from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday July 12, 2018 at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Freddie Martin and Rev. Adam Work officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mrs. Harrington and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave. Aynor. (843)358-5800
Published in The Sun News on July 11, 2019