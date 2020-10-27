Elizabeth J. (Betty) Lodeski
Pawleys Island
Elizabeth J. (Betty) Lodeski, 84 of Pawleys Island, SC passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home peacefully and into the arms of the Lord ending a long illness.
Betty was born in Wilkes Barre, PA, to the daughter of the late Jack and Celia Shulzitski. She graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1953 and then graduated from nursing school in Wilkes Barre, PA. Upon graduation from nursing school she performed duties as an obstetric nurse at General Hospital. Her love was nursing newborn babies especially those critically ill. Betty enjoyed an occasional trip to a casino with her husband Robert who was continually by her side for 61 years. At the beach she enjoyed collecting seashells. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother John.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Lodeski of Pawleys Island; a sister, Dorothy of Nanticoke, PA; daughters, Lisa Stoy of Aliso Viejo, CA, Donna Scheuerly of Philadelphia, PA; sons, James and Gregory Lodeski of Northhampton, PA.
There will be no visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.