Elizabeth "Beth" Manos

LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC
29566
(843)-390-2525
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Lemon Springs UMC Cemetery
7225 Lemon Springs Rd.
Sanford, NC
Elizabeth "Beth" I. Manos
Longs
Elizabeth "Beth" I. Manos, 55, passed away August 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 4 pm at Lee Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be at 1 pm on Thursday, August 8 in Lemon Springs UMC Cemetery, 7225 Lemon Springs Rd., Sanford, NC 27332.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 6, 2019
