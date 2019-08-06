Elizabeth "Beth" I. Manos
Longs
Elizabeth "Beth" I. Manos, 55, passed away August 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 4 pm at Lee Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be at 1 pm on Thursday, August 8 in Lemon Springs UMC Cemetery, 7225 Lemon Springs Rd., Sanford, NC 27332.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 6, 2019