Elizabeth P. Petit
North Myrtle Beach
Elizabeth Bruce Porter (Liz) Petit, 89, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at the home of her daughter. Born August 1, 1931 in Scotland, she was a daughter of the late John and Clementine Bruce (North) Porter.
Liz was a member of Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church where she was active in both the Explorers Sunday School Class and the Prayer Shawl Group.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth M. Petit; sister, Alison Rex; sister- in-law, Jennie Petit Russell; brother-in-law, James T. (Jim) Petit; 3 nieces; and 2 nephews.
Memorials may be made to Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
In light of the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.