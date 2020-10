Elizabeth P. PetitNorth Myrtle BeachElizabeth Bruce Porter (Liz) Petit, 89, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at the home of her daughter. Born August 1, 1931 in Scotland, she was a daughter of the late John and Clementine Bruce (North) Porter.Liz was a member of Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church where she was active in both the Explorers Sunday School Class and the Prayer Shawl Group.Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth M. Petit; sister, Alison Rex; sister- in-law, Jennie Petit Russell; brother-in-law, James T. (Jim) Petit; 3 nieces; and 2 nephews.Memorials may be made to Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital In light of the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.