Elizabeth Robertson (1926 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Robertson.
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Elizabeth Nora Robertson
June 1, 1926 - January 02, 2020
Pawleys Island
Elizabeth Nora Robertson, 93, of Pawleys Island, SC passed away on Thursday, January 02, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 01, 1926 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
A funeral service will be held 1:00pm Tuesday, January 07, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time from 12:00-1:00pm at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens, 5000 US-17, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
To view the full obituary and offer online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
logo
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.