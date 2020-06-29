Elizabeth Smith

Elizabeth "Betty" Smith
Myrtle Beach, SC
Elizabeth "Betty" Smith, 89, died Saturday June 27, 2020.
A Funeral Service will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, with visitation for two hours prior.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 29, 2020.