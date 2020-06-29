Elizabeth Smith
Elizabeth "Betty" Smith
Myrtle Beach, SC
Elizabeth "Betty" Smith, 89, died Saturday June 27, 2020.
A Funeral Service will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, with visitation for two hours prior.
For the complete obit and to send condolences, visit www.msfh.net.



Published in The Sun News on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
