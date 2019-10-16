Elnita K. Duerk

November 6, 1925-October 10, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Elnita Duerk of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away peacefully October 10, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House after a brief illness. Nita was born on November 6, 1925, Saluda, SC to the late Henry O. and Leila Goff Rodgers. She was predeceased by all five of her sisters and one brother; her ex-husband Donald L Duerk, MD and great granddaughter, Savannah Carroll. Her survivors include her children: Donald L.Duerk Jr (Susan) of Murrells Inlet, Deborah Tiller(Bill) ,Greg Duerk (Jayme), and Geoff Duerk all of Myrtle Beach; six grandchildren and six great grand children. The family would like to thank her long term caregiver Juliette Hill and Incare for all of their wonderful care A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, Oct 18, 2019 at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens in NMB. Rev. Randy Ferebee of the Episcopal Church of the Messiah, MB, will officiate.



