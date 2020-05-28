Eloise "Kat" Bishop Brown
June 9, 1945 - May 21, 2020
Surfside Beach
Eloise "Kat" Bishop Brown, 74, died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Born in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Bishop and Nan Bishop Pate.
Ms. Brown was of Baptist faith and loved the beach.
In addition to her partner, Ron Howell, Kat is survived by her sons, Leonard Brown, Jr. (Linda), and Ronnie Brown (Kelley); daughter, Jennifer Brown Arends (Gregory); grandchildren Evan, Knox, Laura, Ashton, Avery, Colin, and Addison; many nieces and nephews; brother, Fred Bishop; sisters, Bessie Bridges, and Ruth Lesley; and ex-husband, Leonard Brown, Sr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Ned Pate; brothers, James Bishop, and Irel Bishop; and sisters, Sarah Bishop, and Dot Miller.
The visitation will be held Sunday, May 31,2020 at 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Forestville Baptist Church, with a memorial service following at 3:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family encourages those at home to share your condolences on the tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Sun News on May 28, 2020.