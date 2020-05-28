Eloise Bishop "Kat" Brown
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eloise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloise "Kat" Bishop Brown
June 9, 1945 - May 21, 2020
Surfside Beach
Eloise "Kat" Bishop Brown, 74, died Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Born in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Bishop and Nan Bishop Pate.
Ms. Brown was of Baptist faith and loved the beach.
In addition to her partner, Ron Howell, Kat is survived by her sons, Leonard Brown, Jr. (Linda), and Ronnie Brown (Kelley); daughter, Jennifer Brown Arends (Gregory); grandchildren Evan, Knox, Laura, Ashton, Avery, Colin, and Addison; many nieces and nephews; brother, Fred Bishop; sisters, Bessie Bridges, and Ruth Lesley; and ex-husband, Leonard Brown, Sr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Ned Pate; brothers, James Bishop, and Irel Bishop; and sisters, Sarah Bishop, and Dot Miller.
The visitation will be held Sunday, May 31,2020 at 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Forestville Baptist Church, with a memorial service following at 3:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family encourages those at home to share your condolences on the tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
02:00 - 02:45 PM
Forestville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
31
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Forestville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved