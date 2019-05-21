Eloise Boyd Sarvis
October 3, 1929 - May 20, 2019
Conway.....
Conway.......Eloise Boyd Sarvis passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was 89.
Mrs. Sarvis was born in Conway, South Carolina, eldest daughter of the late William Roscoe and Bertha McCracken Boyd. She was a loving wife and mother whose life revolved around her faith, family and friends. Mrs. Sarvis was a long-time member of New Home Baptist Church, where she served as a teacher, choir member and mentor her entire adult life. She was predeceased by her husband, William George "W.G." Sarvis in 1977.
Mrs. Sarvis is survived by son William George "Bill" Sarvis, Jr. and Wendy Spivey Sarvis of Conway, SC; grandson William George "Bud" Sarvis III and Jennifer Miller, great-granddaughter Ellie McClain Sarvis, Macy Leigh Sarvis and great-grandson William George "W.G." Sarvis IV of Edgefield, SC; granddaughter Lindsey Sarvis Bell and Kyle Gary Bell and great-granddaughter Kylie Brooke Bell of Longs, SC; son Richard Wayne "Rick" Sarvis, granddaughter Katherine Sarvis Smith and Woodrow Walter Smith II and great-grandson Woodrow Walter "Rowe" Smith III of Conway, SC; daughter Teresa Sarvis Coles and Jay Lloyd Coles and granddaughter Julian Denton Coles of Lexington, SC. She was treasured by her three siblings, Roscoe Thelton Boyd (dec), Lloyd Elton Boyd, and Evelyn Boyd Dorman (dec); her brother and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 22 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Myron Pritchard and Rev. Roger Chestnut officiating. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 1:00 – 2:00 pm Wednesday. A private family burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to New Home Baptist Church, 1665 Highway 139, Conway, SC 29528.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on May 21, 2019