Eloise Sarvis (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC
29528
(843)-248-4211
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
Eloise Boyd Sarvis
October 3, 1929 - May 20, 2019
Conway, SC
Eloise Boyd Sarvis passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was 89. She was predeceased by her husband, William George "W.G." Sarvis in 1977.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 22 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 12:00 – 1:00 pm. A private family burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on May 22, 2019
