Eloise Boyd Sarvis
October 3, 1929 - May 20, 2019
Conway, SC
Eloise Boyd Sarvis passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was 89. She was predeceased by her husband, William George "W.G." Sarvis in 1977.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 22 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 12:00 – 1:00 pm. A private family burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on May 22, 2019