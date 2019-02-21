Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elva Thomas. View Sign

Elva Forehand Thomas

January 29, 1924-February 18, 2019

Conway

Conway…Mrs. Elva Forehand Thomas, 95, widow of David A. Thomas, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019, following a brief illness.

Born January 29, 1924 in Conway, Mrs. Thomas was the daughter of the late Dewitt Needham Forehand and the late Nina Moore Forehand. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Conway and sang in the Chancel Choir. Mrs. Thomas served faithfully in the children's ministry of the church and in the kindergarten class of the Lovell Child Care Center. After retiring from teaching she continued playing piano and providing music for Lovell Child Care. Mrs. Thomas used her God-given talents to serve others for a lifetime and was known for her love of children, animals, and music. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, David A. Thomas; two brothers, Norwood Forehand and Ronald Forehand; two sisters, Doris Vereen and Angeline Louise Forehand; and her son-in-law, William "Billy" Greene.

Survivors include her children, Gary M. Thomas and wife Ashley of Los Angeles, CA, Kenneth L. Thomas and wife Mary of Little River, SC, and Betsy T. Greene of Conway, SC; her grandchildren, Haydn M. Thomas and Ian A. Thomas both of Little River; her sister, Nita Forehand Sparks of Conway, SC; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, February 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Conway officiated by Rev. Rocky Taylor. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church parlor.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Lovell Weekday Ministry, 603 Elm Street, Conway, SC 29526.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.





606-610 Beaty St.

Conway , SC 29528

