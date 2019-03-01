Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvira Peele. View Sign



Carolina Forest

Elvira M. Peele, 92, passed away peacefully at the Grand Strand Hospital after a short illness. She was born in Europe in what is now known as the Czech Republic and during the Second World War, she and her family suffered severely at the hands of the Germans and the Russians. As a young woman, Elvira, with the aid of a guide, escaped from hostilities and eventually boarded a ship bound for Montreal, Canada. In Canada Elvira gained employment as an Assembler in an electronics factory and her natural skills of dexterity, accuracy, and patience enabled her to transfer to the R&D department, working with engineers in helping them produce prototypes - and she loved working with the engineers.

Some years later Elvira moved to the USA where she met William (Bill) Peele who sold her an automobile. Elvira and Bill later married and they lived in several states, eventually ending up in Myrtle Beach. At one-point, Bill owned two liquor stores with Elvira, managing one of them. However, after Bill experienced a "hold-up" in which one employee was shot, Elvira and Bill exited the liquor business.

Bill Peele died in 1994 and Elvira tried to compensate for her loss by focusing on her two great passions – manufacturing Dolls and membership of First United Methodist Church. Some of the Dolls produced by Elvira demanded exceptional skills and she won many awards for her creations. In addition to the creative side, Elvira enjoyed the company of all the Doll club members.

An animal lover – mainly dogs – Elvira also became the "go-to" person in Providence Park (Myrtle Beach) for injured infant squirrels and birds. On one occasion she proudly "wore" a recovering baby squirrel which could be seen peeking out over her apron.

Elvira is survived by many family members in both Alabama and Germany.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1367, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578.

Elvira would want all the staff in the Brightwater (Continuing Care Retirement Community) Memory unit to be thanked for their loving kindness and skilled caregiving over these past four years.

A graveside service will be held at The Quick Family Cemetery in Clio, SC on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM, and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

910 67th Ave North

Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506

Funeral Home McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 1, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close