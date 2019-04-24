Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Briggs. View Sign Service Information Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM church sanctuary Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Holy Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church 11407 Gapway Road Andrews , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Eric Briggs

Andrews

Eric Briggs, 41, beloved son of Patricia J. Davenport, departed this life, Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Briggs was born December 10, 1977 in Elmira, NY. He was a jack-of-all-trades who worked as an auto mechanic, construction worker, and an Internet entrepreneur. Eric lived life with a passion for people and an avid interest in learning new things. He had a large network of friends and enjoyed having conversation with and sharing information and ideas. He was a best friend to many and was always willing to tell others about Jesus. Eric adored his Grandmother and a day never passed that he didn't see and spend time talking with her, even though she no longer knew who he was due to advanced Alzheimer's Disease. His constant companions were his three dogs that he enjoyed dearly.

He leaves behind: his mother; a brother, William Davenport; a sister, Natahlie (Donnette) McNair; his grandmother, Clara Laughlin; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by: his father, John Davenport; and his grandfather, Olin Joseph Laughlin.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 4PM, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Holy Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church, 11407 Gapway Road, Andrews, SC.

Visitation will be prior to the service from 3-4PM in the church sanctuary.



