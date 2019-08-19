Herman Eric Haselden
July 12, 1940-August 18, 2019
Aynor
Herman "Eric" Haselden of Aynor, age 79 died Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Mr. Haselden was born in Conway, SC, a son of the late Henry Edward and Nettie Maude Smith Haselden. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Haselden loved to carve wooden duck decoys. He was predeceased by brothers, Johnny Mack Haselden and Charles Edward Haselden. Prior to retirement, he was an Insurance Representative with Woodman of the World for 20 years.
Surviving are: his wife of 48 years, Patricia Rudisill Haselden of Aynor; a son, Thomas Edward Haselden (Tammy) of Fernandina Beach, FL; a daughter, Ericka Lynn Haselden Williams of Conway; grandchildren, Scoutlynn Haselden Rabon (Daniel) of Aynor, Haley Haselden Fogle (Austin), Harley Kaylynne Davis, River Joseph Williams, Preston Hase Williams, all of Conway; brothers, William Craig Haselden of Myrtle Beach, Lemar Haselden of Beckley, WV; and a sister, Alda Jane McClannahan of Morristown, TN.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Tuesday at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Darrell Langston officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Monday.
Memorials may be sent to the , 1105 48th Ave. North, Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mr. Haselden's caregiver, Bridget Graham, for her loving care and services during his illness.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 19, 2019