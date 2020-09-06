We mourn the loss of a great man, Eric Hendrix. Eric was a kind and patient man always willing to help me figure something out. I called on Eric a lot with questions on something electrical, the computer anything mechanical really. Just a couple weeks ago, we were talking at home and all agreed he was the smartest person we knew. We worked many projects together in Virginia and Myrtle Beach and I learned a lot from him. The basement build-out projects, installing new lights, taking down a tree, if you needed help, he was there. If he said it would work, it did.



We really enjoyed our time visiting in Myrtle, always welcoming. Eric was never a ‘know it all’, but he he knew about a lot things. We had talks on all kinds of subjects. He fascinated me with his knowledge of the world, technology and science. I really enjoyed those conversations. Such a great mind and kind heart. From the Rotunda to Herndon to a beautiful beach home, Aunt J you provided him the opportunity for a wonderful life and I am so happy you found each other. We are all better people for having known Eric. Eric’s impact on our family will live on forever.

Joey Willever

