Eric Hendrix
1948 - 2020
Eric Thomas Hendrix
June 10, 1948 - August 30, 2020
North Myrtle Beach
After a brief illness, Eric Thomas Hendrix, 72, died peacefully with his family at his side. He leaves his devoted wife, Jeanne, and his children Debbie, Donna, and David (Roxy). He is survived by four grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. He will be missed by his siblings, Carla, Paul (Jules) and Ingrid along with his extended family. He was predeceased by his brother, Mark.
Eric was born in Los Angeles, CA and raised in Baltimore, MD. He graduated from Johns Hopkins with a degree in political economics, studied economics at the London School of Economics, and received his MBA from the University of Chicago. He served in the U.S. Government in Washington, DC, for 30 years, retiring to North Myrtle Beach.
From building a car engine to designing the home he shared with Jeanne, he was an inspiration to all. His ability to analyze and solve problems and instruct others in building and fixing things was unparalleled. He loved his '68 Dodge Charger, the Grateful Dead, and the Tour de France. Eric will be remembered for his unending persistence and patience, and his wonderful smile.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held at a future date.
Donations in Eric's memory can be made to the North Strand Helping Hand, 2501 Long Bay Rd., Longs, SC 29582
The Lee Funeral Home is serving the family.



Published in The Sun News on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
We mourn the loss of a great man, Eric Hendrix. Eric was a kind and patient man always willing to help me figure something out. I called on Eric a lot with questions on something electrical, the computer anything mechanical really. Just a couple weeks ago, we were talking at home and all agreed he was the smartest person we knew. We worked many projects together in Virginia and Myrtle Beach and I learned a lot from him. The basement build-out projects, installing new lights, taking down a tree, if you needed help, he was there. If he said it would work, it did.

We really enjoyed our time visiting in Myrtle, always welcoming. Eric was never a ‘know it all’, but he he knew about a lot things. We had talks on all kinds of subjects. He fascinated me with his knowledge of the world, technology and science. I really enjoyed those conversations. Such a great mind and kind heart. From the Rotunda to Herndon to a beautiful beach home, Aunt J you provided him the opportunity for a wonderful life and I am so happy you found each other. We are all better people for having known Eric. Eric’s impact on our family will live on forever.
Joey Willever
Family
