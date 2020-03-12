Erin Beth Jones-Elvis
June 25,1982-March 6,2020
Mount Pleasant
Erin Beth Jones-Elvis, 37, of Mount Pleasant, SC, wife to Trenton Elvis, entered into eternal rest
on March 6, 2020.
Born on June 25, 1982, in Manchester, NH,Erin was the daughter of Charles and Janice Jones.
Erin Graduated from Ruben S. Ayala High School in Chino Hills, California in 2000 and became a Licensed Esthetician.
She moved to Charleston, SC in 2007, where she spent 12 years working with Edward Jones as a Branch Office Administrator, where she was a Limited Partner of the firm.
She was an avid world-traveler and was also very passionate about animal rescue, having fostered (and in many cases, adopted) at least 20 dogs throughout the years. Erin was an incredible, loving wife and mother. She was also a warm, caring, compassionate and nurturing daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She valued family very much and was known for pulling the family together, taking responsibility to coordinate family events. She was a very fashionable woman, known for her style, which even carried into her warm, welcoming home.
Erin was a member of Christ Church in Mt. Pleasant.
Besides her loving husband, Erin is survived by her children, Avery and Beckett; her parents, Charles and Janice Jones of Mount Pleasant, SC; her brothers (and their spouses) Steve Jones (Jenny Jones) and Brian Jones (Christin Menendez); numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of beloved "in-law" family members.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 AM at Christ Church, 2304 N Hwy 17, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466.
Burial services will be private.
In honor of Erin's passion for animal rescue, memorial contributions in Erin`s memory may be sent to Eunoia Rescue: https://eunoiarescue.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION,
Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 12, 2020