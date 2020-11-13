1/
December 6, 1935 - November 10, 2020
Longs, South Carolina - Ernest Benton, age 84, passed away peacefully at home with his family, Tuesday, November10, 2020.
Ernest was born in Wampee, SC, a son of the late Arthur Frank and Maggie Evelene Thompson Benton. Ernest proudly served his country in the US Army. He was a Police Officer in North Myrtle Beach under Police Chief Merlin Bellamey. He was an avid fisherman, always had a joke for you and he never met a stranger. He enjoyed watching NASCA especially driver Joey Logano. Ernest was the owner of Benton Wall Coverings and Benton Paint. He started in NY as a union painter and built his businesses from that experience and did work all over the country. His wife Millie worked alongside him for 27 years hanging wallpaper. Ernest was preceded in death by the love of his live and best friend of 45 years Millie; brothers Ralph and Arthur and sisters Evelene and Frances.
Surviving are: son, Buddy Benton (Monica) of NJ; daughter Doreen Fankel of FLA; step-son Jimmy (Pam) Scott of Socastee; step-daughter, Pam White of High Point, NC; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Sunday November 15, 2020, 4:00 PM officiated by Rev. Mack Hutson. Please follow Covid- 19 guidelines of social distancing and wearing face coverings.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday November 14, 2020, but to current Covid-19 guidelines attendance it restricted. Please contact Jimmy Scott at 843-455-8025 for details.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave. North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
