Esther Beebe
Esther Beebe, 58, died July 8, 2019 at her home.
Born on December 30, 1960 in Torrington, CT, she was the daughter of Anna Maria Mutterotti Gianni and the late Fredrick Gianni.
Other than her mother, Esther is survived by her husband of 39 years, James Beebe; one brother, Vitorio Gianni; and one sister, Franchesca Walters.
Services will be private with the family.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on July 14, 2019