Service Information Watson Funeral Services & Crematory 2300 Highway 378 Conway , SC 29527 (843)-397-2500 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Watson Funeral Services & Crematory 2300 Highway 378 Conway , SC 29527 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Juniper Bay Baptist Church



October 19, 1939 - December 3, 2019

Conway

Mr. Ethel Jordan, 80, beloved husband, father, and grandfather was surrounded by his family in his home when he went to be with Jesus after battling cancer on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Mr. Jordan was born October 19, 1939 in Conway. Mr. Jordan was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Jordan and the late Isla Thompkins Jordan both of Conway. Mr. Jordan was a life-long farmer, friend to all who knew him, and was always willing to give to those in need without ever expecting anything in return.

He was a lifetime member of Juniper Bay Baptist Church. He was predeceased by his first wife of forty-eight years and mother of his children, Jane Martin Jordan, his sisters, Elnita Wallace, Delia Owens, Elease Capps; brothers Norman Jordan, Lucius Jordan, Billy Jordan and Curtis Jordan.

Survivors include his wife of eight years, Elma Jean Jordan; four children, Becky (Donald) McDowell, Russell (Angela) Jordan, Angie (Tim) Almeida, Roger (Kim) Jordan, ; two brothers, Kirby (Jacqueline) Jordan, Bryan Jordan; two sisters, Margaret (Marion) Hucks, Hilda (Jimmy) Thompson; ten grandchildren, Tasha (Aaron) Lee, Alecia (Scooter) Johnson, Aerial Almeida, Courtney (Hunter) Richardson, Kelsey Jordan, Laine Jordan, Dylan Jordan, Kylee Jordan, Alex Almeida, AJ Jordan; five great grandchildren Lydia Lee, Sadie Lee, Quents Johnson, Emerson Lee, Becca Johnson; three step-children, Gary (Mary) Harrelson, Sherry (Jim) Rabon, Laurie Wise; five step-grandchildren, Faith (Dana) Brown, Leah (Travis) Leasure, Matthew Rabon, Emily McNair, Abigail McNair and step great grandchild, Hadassah Leasure.

The family of Mr. Jordan would like to extend a special thank you to Angela Rowell, Ashlyn Johnson, and Wanda Long with Patriot Hospice and Lynn Gagnon-Stone for going above and beyond while helping with the care for Mr. Jordan.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Watson Funeral Services from 6pm until 8pm.

Funeral Services will be held 2pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at Juniper Bay Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Please sign a guestbook at

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.





