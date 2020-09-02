Eugene (Gene) NahleyMyrtle BeachEugene (Gene) Nahley, age 78, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away August 27, 2020. His zest for life was matched only by his love of family. Every room he entered, he brightened. Every life he entered, he made better.Born in Danbury, CT to Marie (dePonte Vidal) and Mitchell B. Nahley, Gene was predeceased by his brothers Richard and John Nahley, and his brother-in-law, John Jugler. He leaves his life partner and wife, Susan Foley of Myrtle Beach, SC; his siblings Donald (Carol) Nahley of Columbus, GA, Sally Jugler of Danbury, CT and Gerald (Rosemary) Nahley of Southbury, CT; and sisters-in-law Janice Foley of Hiawatha, IA, Mary Nahley Jones of Southport, NC and Nancy Nahley of Townson, MD. Gene was the devoted uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly and who he loved right back.He was a graduate of Danbury High School and served in the Army and Army reserves, retiring after 38 years of service as a Lieutenant Colonel. Gene received his undergraduate degree from SUNY Albany and his Master's as well as completed doctoral work from the University of Arkansas in the field of special education and speech pathology. In addition, he had other entrepreneurial ventures including owner of Pizza D 'Action in Little Rock, AK (where he famously delivered pizza to the Governor's mansion of a man who would later be President). He spent some of his happiest times in the kitchen, on a fishing boat, running the streets of Boston in the Marathon, and traveling with Susan to faraway places.A celebration of Gene's life will be held on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at 2 pm at Goldfinch Funeral Home Beach Chapel.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, there are capacity restrictions at the funeral home. Please consider viewing the service online on Facebook Live.Donations in Gene's memory can be made to either the Carroll E. Prosser Disabled American Veteran's Chapter 30, PO Box 30637, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or Freedom Readers, PO Box 30548, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 (info@freedomreaders.org).Gene was famous for his blessings at family functions. Let's bless the memory of Gene Nahley.Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.