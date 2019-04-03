Eugene Ostrow
Myrtle Beach
On the 29th of March 2019 Eugene (Gene) Ostrow of Myrtle Beach South Carolina passed away.
Family and friends are invited to join us for services on Thursday, April 4th 2019 from 4 – 6PM at Goldfinch Funeral Services in Murrells Inlet or at the home of Joanne Ostrow from 6:30 – 9:00PM.
Gene is survived by his wife Joanne; his sons, Jeffrey & Jason; stepson, Jason; sister, Carol; brother/sister-in-laws, Barry, Gary, Joe, Barbara; and 5 grandkids.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to one of the following charity organizations: - Your "Local Veterans Foundation" Or "The E.P.F Foundation (Eugene's Pocket Funds) {his last ha-ha}.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 3, 2019