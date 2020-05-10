Eurydice Tsagatos
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eurydice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eurydice "Miss Vickie" Tsagatos
Myrtle Beach, SC
Eurydice "Miss Vickie" Tsagatos, age 99, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
She was born in on December 28, 1920 in Pogoni, Epirus, Greece, the daughter of the late Pantelis and Victoria Papantoniou Galitsis. He husband Emanuel Tsagatos predeced her in death in 2004.
She was an active member in her church and in the Ladies Philoptochos Society where she was the first president. She was also secretary and treasurer for the club. Miss Vickie was active in the Daughters of Penelope, where she served as president, secretary, and treasurer.
Surviving are her daughter, Calliope; grandson, Michael; granddaughter, Victoria and her husband Lamberto; two great-grandchildren; and her brother George Galitsis.
She was loved and will be greatly missed.
A Trisagion Service will begin at 9:30 AM on Monday May 11, 2020 in the courtyard at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church with a private family service at 11:00 AM in the church. Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 33rd Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Service
9:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
MAY
11
Burial
Southern Palms Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
MAY
11
Service
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
I have only known her for a short while but in that time she made a great impression on me as being a sweet and wonderful person. My condolences to the family.
Edwin Moses
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved