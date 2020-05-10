Eurydice "Miss Vickie" Tsagatos
Myrtle Beach, SC
Eurydice "Miss Vickie" Tsagatos, age 99, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
She was born in on December 28, 1920 in Pogoni, Epirus, Greece, the daughter of the late Pantelis and Victoria Papantoniou Galitsis. He husband Emanuel Tsagatos predeced her in death in 2004.
She was an active member in her church and in the Ladies Philoptochos Society where she was the first president. She was also secretary and treasurer for the club. Miss Vickie was active in the Daughters of Penelope, where she served as president, secretary, and treasurer.
Surviving are her daughter, Calliope; grandson, Michael; granddaughter, Victoria and her husband Lamberto; two great-grandchildren; and her brother George Galitsis.
She was loved and will be greatly missed.
A Trisagion Service will begin at 9:30 AM on Monday May 11, 2020 in the courtyard at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church with a private family service at 11:00 AM in the church. Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 33rd Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Myrtle Beach, SC
Eurydice "Miss Vickie" Tsagatos, age 99, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
She was born in on December 28, 1920 in Pogoni, Epirus, Greece, the daughter of the late Pantelis and Victoria Papantoniou Galitsis. He husband Emanuel Tsagatos predeced her in death in 2004.
She was an active member in her church and in the Ladies Philoptochos Society where she was the first president. She was also secretary and treasurer for the club. Miss Vickie was active in the Daughters of Penelope, where she served as president, secretary, and treasurer.
Surviving are her daughter, Calliope; grandson, Michael; granddaughter, Victoria and her husband Lamberto; two great-grandchildren; and her brother George Galitsis.
She was loved and will be greatly missed.
A Trisagion Service will begin at 9:30 AM on Monday May 11, 2020 in the courtyard at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church with a private family service at 11:00 AM in the church. Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 33rd Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on May 10, 2020.