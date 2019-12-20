Eva Sue Fowler
June 25, 1951 - December 17, 2019
Concord
Eva Sue Barnhill Fowler, 68, of Concord, NC passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17th, at her residence, after battling cancer for the past several months. She died surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Funeral service will be 2:00pm Saturday at Miami Baptist Church and will be officiated by Rev. Robert Howard, Rev. Lewis Whittington and Rev. Terry Fowler. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Fowler family will begin receiving friends at 12:30pm prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Fowler was born June 25, 1951 in Aynor, SC. She was the daughter of the late James and Kathleen Skipper Barnhill. She was a valued member of Miami Baptist Church where she served as the church clerk and a Sunday school teacher. She loved spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Keith Fowler; sons, Bryan Fowler and wife Kristin and Erick Fowler and wife Lisa; brothers, Terry Barnhill and Jimmy Barnhill; grandsons, Jack and Blaine; and niece Donna Cook.
Memorials may be directed to Miami Baptist Church, 6701 Miami Church Rd., Concord, NC 28025.
Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Fowler family. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 20, 2019