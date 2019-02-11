Evans Jerome "Rome" Snipes, Jr.
March 17, 1980 - February 6, 2019
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
Evans Jerome "Rome" Snipes, Jr, 38, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 6, 2019 at his home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born on March 17, 1980 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He is the son of Ms. NellaRuth Goldfinch Snipes of Murrells Inlet, SC & the late Mr. Evans Jerome Snipes, Sr. A Celebration of Rome's life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach 2901 Fantasy Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 on Tuesday February 12, 2019 at 11:00AM.
To view the full obituary kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 11, 2019