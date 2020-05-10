Evelyn Highley Hart
Carolina Shores
91, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 following a brief illness. She is predeceased by her husband, Donald Eugene Hart and is survived by daughter Julia Continisio and her husband Richard; son David Hart and his wife Nancy; and daughter Donna Buzby and her husband David; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild (and a second due any day); her brother Frank and his wife Edith; other relatives, and many friends. Born and raised in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, the son of Frank and Susan (Wason) Highley, she was a long time resident of Ocean City, New Jersey, and Carolina Shores, North Carolina. She enjoyed golf and bridge, excelled at sports, especially swimming and field hockey, and was inducted into Temple University Sports Hall of Fame for her accomplishments there. She graduated from Temple University with a bachelor's degree in Education. She taught physical education and coached field hockey for many years at Hammonton High School, and was later a guidance counselor at Cumberland Regional High School and Ocean City High School. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published in The Sun News on May 10, 2020.