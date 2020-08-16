Evelyn Frances Metallo "Fran"
March 30, 1935 - August 13, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Evelyn Frances Metallo "Fran", 85, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. She was born on March 30, 1935 in Richlands, North Carolina. A celebration of Fran's life will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 4:00PM at Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum, 1000 Hwy 544, Conway, SC. Due to COVID-19 the family requests that social distancing be observed. To view the full obituary and to make online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.