F. Joseph Horgan
July 29, 1925 - December 16, 2019
Myrtle Beach
F. Joseph "Joe" Horgan, 94, was born in Blackpool, Cork City, Ireland on July 29, 1925 to Patrick and Elizabeth Horgan. He immigrated to Canada at age 22, and after two years, he came to New York. Joseph served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1954 and was the former owner of P.J. Horgan's Irish Pub in Sunnyside, NY. In 1970, he married Mary Byrnes. They were married for 49 years.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19 at Lee Funeral Home, 11840 Highway 90, Little River, SC 29566 from 3 -5 pm. A requiem mass will be held on Friday, December 20 at 10 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 8th Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests masses be said for the repose of his soul.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 20, 2019