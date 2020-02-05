Fernando Soto
April 18, 1964 - January 26, 2020
Surfside Beach
Fernando Soto, age 55, loving husband of Wanda Soto and father of Asriel Duran, Sarah Rice and Nina' Soto, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 26, 2020, at the family residence in Surfside Beach. He was surrounded by his loved ones when he went Home to be with our Lord and Savior.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Surfside Presbyterian Church, 8732 US Highway 17 S. Bypass, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 5, 2020