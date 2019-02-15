Flora Berniece Garrell Dunnagan
December 28, 1926 - February 12, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC
Flora Berniece Garrell Dunnagan died on February 12, 2019.
She was born on December 28, 1926, to Clarence Dow Garrell and Bertha Elizabeth Garrell, of Tabor City, N.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Dutton Dunnagan, brother, Clarence Dow "Dick" Garrell, Jr. of Murrells Inlet, S.C., sister, Sara Stephens of Dillon, S.C. and half-sister, Frances Cox of Tabor City, N.C. She is survived by her only child, son, Clarence "Clay" Royall Dunnagan (Martha) and two grandchildren, Peyton (16) and Evelyn (15) of Southern Pines, N.C., brother, Rufus Duke Garrell of Myrtle Beach, S.C., sisters, Dulcie (Duck) Bunn of Whiteville, N.C. and Dorothy Hanna of Elizabethtown, N.C. and many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in North Myrtle Beach.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Terry Belden for over 30 years as her physician, as well as Myrtle Beach Manor and Embrace Hospice House for their outstanding recent care.
The family will hold a visitation at McMillan Small Funeral Home on Sunday, February 17, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A memorial service will be held in the spring at the Garrell family cemetery in Tabor City.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Horry County, 165 Co-Op Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or Helping Hand, 1411 Mr. Joe White Ave. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
