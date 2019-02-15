Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flora Berniece Garrell Dunnagan. View Sign



December 28, 1926 - February 12, 2019

Myrtle Beach, SC

Flora Berniece Garrell Dunnagan died on February 12, 2019.

She was born on December 28, 1926, to Clarence Dow Garrell and Bertha Elizabeth Garrell, of Tabor City, N.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Dutton Dunnagan, brother, Clarence Dow "Dick" Garrell, Jr. of Murrells Inlet, S.C., sister, Sara Stephens of Dillon, S.C. and half-sister, Frances Cox of Tabor City, N.C. She is survived by her only child, son, Clarence "Clay" Royall Dunnagan (Martha) and two grandchildren, Peyton (16) and Evelyn (15) of Southern Pines, N.C., brother, Rufus Duke Garrell of Myrtle Beach, S.C., sisters, Dulcie (Duck) Bunn of Whiteville, N.C. and Dorothy Hanna of Elizabethtown, N.C. and many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in North Myrtle Beach.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Terry Belden for over 30 years as her physician, as well as Myrtle Beach Manor and Embrace Hospice House for their outstanding recent care.

The family will hold a visitation at McMillan Small Funeral Home on Sunday, February 17, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A memorial service will be held in the spring at the Garrell family cemetery in Tabor City.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Horry County, 165 Co-Op Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or Helping Hand, 1411 Mr. Joe White Ave. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

An online guestbook is available at





Flora Berniece Garrell DunnaganDecember 28, 1926 - February 12, 2019Myrtle Beach, SCFlora Berniece Garrell Dunnagan died on February 12, 2019.She was born on December 28, 1926, to Clarence Dow Garrell and Bertha Elizabeth Garrell, of Tabor City, N.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Dutton Dunnagan, brother, Clarence Dow "Dick" Garrell, Jr. of Murrells Inlet, S.C., sister, Sara Stephens of Dillon, S.C. and half-sister, Frances Cox of Tabor City, N.C. She is survived by her only child, son, Clarence "Clay" Royall Dunnagan (Martha) and two grandchildren, Peyton (16) and Evelyn (15) of Southern Pines, N.C., brother, Rufus Duke Garrell of Myrtle Beach, S.C., sisters, Dulcie (Duck) Bunn of Whiteville, N.C. and Dorothy Hanna of Elizabethtown, N.C. and many nieces and nephews. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in North Myrtle Beach.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Terry Belden for over 30 years as her physician, as well as Myrtle Beach Manor and Embrace Hospice House for their outstanding recent care.The family will hold a visitation at McMillan Small Funeral Home on Sunday, February 17, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.A memorial service will be held in the spring at the Garrell family cemetery in Tabor City.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity of Horry County, 165 Co-Op Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or Helping Hand, 1411 Mr. Joe White Ave. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.An online guestbook is available at msfh.net Funeral Home McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory

910 67th Ave North

Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506

843-449-3396 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close