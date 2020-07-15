Florence M. Metts
April 20, 1931 - July 12, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Florence Clementine Mims Metts, 89, widow of Hampton M. Metts, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in NHC Healthcare in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Mrs. Metts was born April 20, 1931, in Williamsburg County, a daughter of the late Apgar Durant Mims and Annie Harriett Covington Mims. She was a graduate of Kingstree High School and after further education she worked at medical offices in Columbia and Charleston before retiring to Moncks Corner with her husband Hampton.
Surviving Mrs. Metts are four nephews and a niece who remember her fondly along with the life and memories they shared on the Mims' farm.
Graveside funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Mount Vernon United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Grace Community Baptist Church, PO Box 985, Moncks Corner, SC 29461, Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, c/o Amy Sanders, 3508 Sandy Bay Road, Kingstree, SC 29556 or any veteran's charity of your choice
.