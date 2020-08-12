1/1
Floyd Slaman
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLOYD SLAMAN
June 11, 1931 to August 9, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Floyd Slaman, age 89, passed away August 9, 2020, in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.
He was born on June 11, 1931 in Cedar Rapids, where he lived until joining the army. He served in the Korean War as a Private First Class from 1948 to 1951 and was stationed in Germany.
Floyd was a master salesman, and also an artist, a poet, an amazing chef and had creative energy that friends and family will never forget.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marge Humphry, and by his mother and father, Sam and Selma Slaman, his brothers Michael Slaman and Eugene Slaman and sister, Mary Nassif. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Guilliard and two grandchildren, Jonathan and Taylor, along with his two sisters, Catherine (Nick) Abodeely and Mathilda Slaman of Cedar Rapids. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly.
Due to COVID 19, only a private burial will take place in Red Springs, North Carolina. At a later date, a memorial service at Saint George Orthodox Church in Cedar Rapids is planned.
The family wishes to thank the medical team at Roper St. Francis in Mt. Pleasant for their devotion, love and care.
"At The End"... The grass is my blanket and I shall lay upon her.... and I will look into the heavens and count my jurors..." Floyd Slaman 8-15-1975


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boles Funeral Home
102 South Vance Street
Red Springs, NC 28377
(910) 843-4128
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved