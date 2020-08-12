FLOYD SLAMAN

June 11, 1931 to August 9, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Floyd Slaman, age 89, passed away August 9, 2020, in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

He was born on June 11, 1931 in Cedar Rapids, where he lived until joining the army. He served in the Korean War as a Private First Class from 1948 to 1951 and was stationed in Germany.

Floyd was a master salesman, and also an artist, a poet, an amazing chef and had creative energy that friends and family will never forget.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marge Humphry, and by his mother and father, Sam and Selma Slaman, his brothers Michael Slaman and Eugene Slaman and sister, Mary Nassif. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Guilliard and two grandchildren, Jonathan and Taylor, along with his two sisters, Catherine (Nick) Abodeely and Mathilda Slaman of Cedar Rapids. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly.

Due to COVID 19, only a private burial will take place in Red Springs, North Carolina. At a later date, a memorial service at Saint George Orthodox Church in Cedar Rapids is planned.

The family wishes to thank the medical team at Roper St. Francis in Mt. Pleasant for their devotion, love and care.

"At The End"... The grass is my blanket and I shall lay upon her.... and I will look into the heavens and count my jurors..." Floyd Slaman 8-15-1975





