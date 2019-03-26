Notice Guest Book View Sign

Frances B. Cannon

Pawleys Island

Frances Bergling Cannon age 80, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House.

Born in Washington, DC, she was daughter to the late Joseph and Ruth Bergling. Frances became deaf at age 5 from Spinal Meningitis. A graduate of Immaculata High School in Washington, DC and Seton Hill College in Pennsylvania where she earned her Bachelor's of Science in Microbiology. Retired after 31 years of service from NIH as a Microbiology Research Technician, was considered a DNA pioneer. Frances and Richard retired to Pawleys Island, SC in 1998. She was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis of Assisi and was a Eucharist Minister for Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church. Diagnosed in 1998 with breast cancer, she battled valiantly for 22 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Richard Ernest Cannon Sr.; sister, Regina Eaton and her husband Whitey; brother in law, James Robertson and nephew, Charles Eaton.

Survivors include sons, David (Evelyn) Cannon and Richard (Rianne) Cannon; 3 grandchildren, Nicholas, Isabella and Weston; a sister in law, Ann Robertson; 7 nieces, 7 nephews and a host of other family members.

A funeral mass will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , Dept. 41831 PO Box 650309 Dallas, TX 75265.

