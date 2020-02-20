Guest Book View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach 3810 Robert M. Grissom Parkway Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Visitation Following Services First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach 3810 Robert M. Grissom Parkway Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice



November 18, 1944-February 18, 2020

Murrells Inlet, SC

Frances Davis Bolin, 75, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born November 18, 1944 in Fayetteville, NC, Mrs. Bolin was the daughter of the late John Robert and Hazel Moore Davis. She attended Peace College in Raleigh, NC and graduated from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She also obtained her Master of Education from Francis Marion College in Florence, SC and completed additional post graduate work in Special Education and Psychology. Mrs. Bolin's career included K-12 teaching positions in Cary, NC, Florence, SC, Irmo, SC and Myrtle Beach, SC. She also provided psychological evaluations for various public schools and the South Carolina Department of Corrections. She retired from teaching in 2006. Mrs. Bolin was predeceased by her husband, James Patrick Bolin, and is survived by her son, Parrish Little and his wife Carolyn of Mills River, NC and their sons, Clayton Little and his wife Hannah, Preston Little and his wife Savannah, Wallace Little, and Davis Little; her son, Travis Little and his wife Kim of Gilbert, SC, and their children, Parker Little, Connor Little, Carleigh Price, and Owen Price; and her brother, Bob Davis of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach located at 3810 Robert M. Grissom Parkway. A visitation will immediately follow the service at the church. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the members of Deborah's Circle at First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach for their support and generosity over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in the name of Fran Bolin to the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach at 3810 Robert M. Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577. An online guest book is available at





Frances Davis BolinNovember 18, 1944-February 18, 2020Murrells Inlet, SCFrances Davis Bolin, 75, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born November 18, 1944 in Fayetteville, NC, Mrs. Bolin was the daughter of the late John Robert and Hazel Moore Davis. She attended Peace College in Raleigh, NC and graduated from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She also obtained her Master of Education from Francis Marion College in Florence, SC and completed additional post graduate work in Special Education and Psychology. Mrs. Bolin's career included K-12 teaching positions in Cary, NC, Florence, SC, Irmo, SC and Myrtle Beach, SC. She also provided psychological evaluations for various public schools and the South Carolina Department of Corrections. She retired from teaching in 2006. Mrs. Bolin was predeceased by her husband, James Patrick Bolin, and is survived by her son, Parrish Little and his wife Carolyn of Mills River, NC and their sons, Clayton Little and his wife Hannah, Preston Little and his wife Savannah, Wallace Little, and Davis Little; her son, Travis Little and his wife Kim of Gilbert, SC, and their children, Parker Little, Connor Little, Carleigh Price, and Owen Price; and her brother, Bob Davis of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach located at 3810 Robert M. Grissom Parkway. A visitation will immediately follow the service at the church. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the members of Deborah's Circle at First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach for their support and generosity over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in the name of Fran Bolin to the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach at 3810 Robert M. Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577. An online guest book is available at msfh.net Published in The Sun News on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close