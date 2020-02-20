Frances Davis Bolin
November 18, 1944-February 18, 2020
Murrells Inlet, SC
Frances Davis Bolin, 75, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born November 18, 1944 in Fayetteville, NC, Mrs. Bolin was the daughter of the late John Robert and Hazel Moore Davis. She attended Peace College in Raleigh, NC and graduated from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She also obtained her Master of Education from Francis Marion College in Florence, SC and completed additional post graduate work in Special Education and Psychology. Mrs. Bolin's career included K-12 teaching positions in Cary, NC, Florence, SC, Irmo, SC and Myrtle Beach, SC. She also provided psychological evaluations for various public schools and the South Carolina Department of Corrections. She retired from teaching in 2006. Mrs. Bolin was predeceased by her husband, James Patrick Bolin, and is survived by her son, Parrish Little and his wife Carolyn of Mills River, NC and their sons, Clayton Little and his wife Hannah, Preston Little and his wife Savannah, Wallace Little, and Davis Little; her son, Travis Little and his wife Kim of Gilbert, SC, and their children, Parker Little, Connor Little, Carleigh Price, and Owen Price; and her brother, Bob Davis of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach located at 3810 Robert M. Grissom Parkway. A visitation will immediately follow the service at the church. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the members of Deborah's Circle at First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach for their support and generosity over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in the name of Fran Bolin to the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach at 3810 Robert M. Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577. An online guest book is available at msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 20, 2020