Frances Fowler
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Woodle Fowler
March 17, 1927 - June 19, 2020
Char;eston
Frances Woodle Fowler, age 93, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020.
Mrs. Fowler was born March 27, 1927 in Conway, a daughter of the late John and Beulah Woodle. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Rev. Barney Fowler and her sister, Rae Daniels. Frances attended Conway High School, then Mars Hill Jr. College and was graduate of Columbia College in 1948. She majored in Religious Studies and Social Studies which enabled her to teach. She enjoyed her times with her students and considered it a ministry. She was also dedicated to the work of the church and served with her husband, a Methodist Minister, in many aspects of ministry. Frances was a dedicated wife, mother throughout her life who continually taught about the love of God and Family.
Surviving include her daughters, Debbie Barwick (Larry) of Pawleys Island, Bonita Gotbaum (Gene) of Charleston, a son, Tester Fowler of Macon, GA, eight grandchildren, David Barwick, Della Mae MacNichloas, Jared Rowland, Aaron Rowland, Jordan Rowland, Josh Gotbaum, Greyson Fowler and Powell Fowler, four great-grandchildren, Parks Mac Nicholas, Teague Rowland, Dempsey Rowland and Melanie Gotbaum, a brother, Bill Woodle of Elgin, SC and a sister, Sarah Hand of Charleston.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery Open Air Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to Foster B. and Frances W. Fowler Scholarship Fund Columbia College, 1301 Columbia College Drive, Columbia, SC 29203.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery Open Air Chapel
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved