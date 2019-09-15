Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Frances "Frank" Goggin, Jr.
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Frances "Frank" Goggin, Jr. passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 at his home following a short illness. He was surrounded by the love of his four children, Chris Floyd, Kelly Goggin, Karen Etheredge and Tim Goggin. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Arlene Bair Goggin. To his vast network of relationships, family and friends, he wanted you to know how grateful he was for each and every one of you. An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 15, 2019